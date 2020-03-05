Play

Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Won't play Wednesday

Barea (ankle) will not play Wednesday against the Pelicans, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Barea picked up an ankle injury during Sunday's win over the Bulls and will miss at least one game as a result. With Jalen Brunson (shoulder) also sidelined, Luka Doncic and Delon Wright should handle the majority of point guard duties Wednesday.

More News
Our Latest Stories