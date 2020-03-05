Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Won't play Wednesday
Barea (ankle) will not play Wednesday against the Pelicans, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Barea picked up an ankle injury during Sunday's win over the Bulls and will miss at least one game as a result. With Jalen Brunson (shoulder) also sidelined, Luka Doncic and Delon Wright should handle the majority of point guard duties Wednesday.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...