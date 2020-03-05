Play

Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Questionable to return

Brogdon is questionable to return Wednesday against the Bucks with a sore left hip, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Brogdon picked up the injury during the second quarter of Wednesday's game and quickly retreated to the locker room with a trainer. Prior to exiting, Brogdon compiled four points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 11 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories