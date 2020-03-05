Play

Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Won't return Wednesday

Brogdon (hip) will not return Wednesday against the Bucks, Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana reports.

Brogdon exited Wednesday's game in the second quarter with a sore left hip and ultimately won't return. Prior to exiting, he tallied four point, two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 11 minutes. Brogdon should tentatively be considered questionable for Friday's game in Chicago.

