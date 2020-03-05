Wizards' Isaac Bonga: Moves to bench
Bonga will come off the bench Wednesday against the Blazers, Zach Rosen of the Wizards' official site reports.
Bonga has started the past 11 games but will give way to Jerome Robinson on Wednesday. He's averaging 4.4 points and 2.1 rebounds in 12.3 minutes when coming off the bench this season.
