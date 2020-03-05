Play

76ers' Josh Richardson: Remains out Thursday

Richardson (concussion) will not play Thursday against the Kings.

Richardson is still recovering from a concussion he suffered during Sunday's loss to the Clippers. As such, he'll remain sidelined for a second straight game, with his next chance to take the court arriving Friday against Golden State. Shake Milton and Alec Burks should continue to benefit from increased run with Richardson and Ben Simmons (back) both unavailable.

