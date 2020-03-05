Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Comes close to triple-double

Vucevic posted 22 points (9-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 16 rebounds, seven assists and one block in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 116-113 loss at Miami.

Vucevic's huge game couldn't lift Orlando to a win, but the Montenegrin big man continues to produce at an impressive rate. He has registered double-doubles in eight of his last 10 games, scoring 20 or more points in six of those contests while shooting 51.3 percent from the field during that span.