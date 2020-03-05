Play

Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Comes close to triple-double

Vucevic posted 22 points (9-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 16 rebounds, seven assists and one block in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 116-113 loss at Miami.

Vucevic's huge game couldn't lift Orlando to a win, but the Montenegrin big man continues to produce at an impressive rate. He has registered double-doubles in eight of his last 10 games, scoring 20 or more points in six of those contests while shooting 51.3 percent from the field during that span.

More News
Our Latest Stories