Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Comes close to triple-double
Vucevic posted 22 points (9-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 16 rebounds, seven assists and one block in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 116-113 loss at Miami.
Vucevic's huge game couldn't lift Orlando to a win, but the Montenegrin big man continues to produce at an impressive rate. He has registered double-doubles in eight of his last 10 games, scoring 20 or more points in six of those contests while shooting 51.3 percent from the field during that span.
More News
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Big double-double against Blazers•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Double-double streak at five•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Fourth straight double double•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Third straight double-double•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Double-double in loss•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Another well-rounded line•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...