Heat's Jimmy Butler: Fills stat sheet in win
Butler racked up 12 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds and two steals in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 116-113 win over the Magic.
Butler has hit the 20-point threshold just once since returning to action following a two-game absence last month, but he has made up for his lack of scoring -- according to his standards -- with averages of 7.0 assists and 5.6 rebounds during that five-game stretch. Up next there's a visit to New Orleans on Friday.
