Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Stays dominant on boards Wednesday
Valanciunas posted nine points (4-9 FG, 1-1 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists and one block across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 118-79 victory over the Nets.
Valanciunas has helped keep the Grizzlies afloat over the past five games in the absences of both Jaren Jackson (knee) and Brandon Clarke (quad). During this stretch, he's averaging 15.0 points on 10.8 shots, plus 17.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 27.4 minutes while Memphis has gone 3-2, holding three straight opponents to under 90 points.
