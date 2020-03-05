Lakers' Anthony Davis: Probable for Friday
Davis is probable for Friday's game against the Bucks with a sore knee, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
After missing Sunday's game due to the knee injury, Davis entered Tuesday's game with a probable tag and wound up playing 39 minutes, finishing with 37 points, 13 rebounds, two assists, four steals and two blocks. His official status should clear up closer to tip-off.
