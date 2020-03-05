Play

Johnson (illness) will not play in Friday's game against the Blazers, Brendon Kleen of Locked On Suns reports.

Johnson came down with an illness and it's apparently severe enough that the team will rule him out more than 24 hours in advance. The rookie played 33 minutes in Tuesday's loss to Toronto and finished with a career-best 21 points, including five three-pointers.

