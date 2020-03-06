Celtics' Carsen Edwards: Sent to G League
Edwards was sent to the G League on Friday.
Edwards continues to see spot action for the Celtics. The organization will opt to send him down to the G League so he can get extended in-game run, however.
More News
-
Celtics' Carsen Edwards: Does not play against Jazz•
-
Celtics' Carsen Edwards: Does not play against Clippers•
-
Celtics' Carsen Edwards: Scores 41 in Claws win•
-
Celtics' Carsen Edwards: Assigned to G League•
-
Celtics' Carsen Edwards: Will be inactive Monday•
-
Celtics' Carsen Edwards: Rejoins parent club•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...