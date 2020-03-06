Hawks' Trae Young: Downgraded to doubtful
Young (illness) has been downgraded to doubtful for Friday's game against the Wizards, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
It appears Young will miss his first game since Feb. 7 as a result of an illness. In his presumed absence, Jeff Teague and Brandon Goodwin would be in line for extra minutes.
