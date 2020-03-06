Play

Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Will play Friday

Doncic (illness) will play Friday against the Grizzlies, Mike Peasley of the Dallas Mavericks Radio Network reports.

Doncic was previously questionable due to an illness, but he's feeling healthy enough to take the court. Across his past seven appearances, he's averaging 26.9 points, 9.6 rebounds and 9.4 assists in 34.9 minutes.

