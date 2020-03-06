Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Will play Friday
Doncic (illness) will play Friday against the Grizzlies, Mike Peasley of the Dallas Mavericks Radio Network reports.
Doncic was previously questionable due to an illness, but he's feeling healthy enough to take the court. Across his past seven appearances, he's averaging 26.9 points, 9.6 rebounds and 9.4 assists in 34.9 minutes.
More News
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Officially questionable Friday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Doesn't practice Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: X-rays negative after triple-double•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Scores 23 to go with nine dimes•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Good to go Monday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Listed as probable Monday•
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.