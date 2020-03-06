Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Cleared to play Friday
Robinson (hamstring) will play Friday against the Thunder.
Following a one-game absence due to left hamstring soreness, Robinson will be back in action Friday. Across his past eight appearances, he's averaging 12.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, 1.1 assists and 1.0 steal in 26.4 minutes.
