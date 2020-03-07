Suns' Deandre Ayton: Won't play Friday
Ayton (ankle) is out Friday against the Trail Blazers, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
As expected, Ayton will sit out as he heals from a left ankle injury. In his place, Aron Baynes and Cheick Diallo should see expanded roles.
