Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Starting Friday
Ojeleye will start Friday's game against the Jazz, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.
With Gordon Hayward (knee) and Jaylen Brown (hamstring) still sidelined, coach Brad Stevens will opt to give Ojeleye a chance in the starting five. Across four previous starts this season, he's averaged 4.5 points and 2.3 rebounds in 19.0 minutes.
More News
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.