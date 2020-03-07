Play

Ojeleye will start Friday's game against the Jazz, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.

With Gordon Hayward (knee) and Jaylen Brown (hamstring) still sidelined, coach Brad Stevens will opt to give Ojeleye a chance in the starting five. Across four previous starts this season, he's averaged 4.5 points and 2.3 rebounds in 19.0 minutes.

