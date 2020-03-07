76ers' Josh Richardson: Out again Saturday
Richardson (concussion) will remain sidelined for Saturday's matchup with the Warriors, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Richardson will miss his third consecutive game, as he has yet to get cleared from concussion protocol. As a result of his absence and Ben Simmons (back), Shake Milton and Alec Burks figure to continue seeing extended run. His next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Pistons.
More News
-
76ers' Josh Richardson: Remains out Thursday•
-
76ers' Josh Richardson: Won't play Tuesday•
-
76ers' Josh Richardson: Enters concussion protocol•
-
76ers' Josh Richardson: Done for day with bruised nose•
-
76ers' Josh Richardson: Exits with apparent head injury•
-
76ers' Josh Richardson: Shooting struggles continue•
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.