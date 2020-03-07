Play

76ers' Josh Richardson: Out again Saturday

Richardson (concussion) will remain sidelined for Saturday's matchup with the Warriors, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Richardson will miss his third consecutive game, as he has yet to get cleared from concussion protocol. As a result of his absence and Ben Simmons (back), Shake Milton and Alec Burks figure to continue seeing extended run. His next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Pistons.

