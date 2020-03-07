Shannon Bogues: Impresses off bench

Bogues went for 22 points (9-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes off the bench during Friday's 115-109 win over the Westchester Knicks.

Bogues topped the 20-point mark just for the second time this season, but he has scored in double digits in five of this last six games so he's clearly trending in the right direction.