Shannon Bogues: Impresses off bench
Bogues went for 22 points (9-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes off the bench during Friday's 115-109 win over the Westchester Knicks.
Bogues topped the 20-point mark just for the second time this season, but he has scored in double digits in five of this last six games so he's clearly trending in the right direction.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.