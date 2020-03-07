Suns' Ricky Rubio: Back-to-back double-doubles
Rubio registered 13 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds and two steals in 33 minutes during Friday's 127-117 win over the Blazers.
Rubio remains one of the league's elite passers and aside from notching a double-double for the second straight game, he has dished out double-digit assists in six of his last seven contests. Rubio currently ranks third in The Association in assists this season with 8.8 dimes per game.
