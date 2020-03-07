Play

Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Ruled out Sunday

Aldridge (shoulder) won't play in Sunday's game against Cleveland, Matthew R. Tynan of The Athletic reports.

Aldridge wasn't included in the Spurs' travel plans for this weekend, effectively ruling him out Sunday. The veteran center's streak of missed games will reach six with his next opportunity to return coming Tuesday against the Mavericks.

More News
Our Latest Stories