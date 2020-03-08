Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Out Saturday
Bembry (abdomen) is out for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Bembry appears to be close to a return given his initial designation of questionable, but he won't make it back Saturday. His next chance to play arrives Monday against the Hornets.
