Play

Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Out Saturday

Bembry (abdomen) is out for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Bembry appears to be close to a return given his initial designation of questionable, but he won't make it back Saturday. His next chance to play arrives Monday against the Hornets.

More News
Our Latest Stories