76ers' Tobias Harris: Scores 24 points
Harris went for 24 points (10-23 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 118-114 loss at Golden State.
Harris continues to work as one of Philadelphia's main scoring threats due to the asbences of both Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid through injury, and he has responded to the challenge scoring 24 or more points in five of his last seven contests. He will try to keep this run Wednesday against the Pistons.
