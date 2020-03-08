Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Fills stat sheet in win
Morant notched 24 points (8-12 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six assists, five rebounds, three steals and one block in 31 minutes during Saturday's 118-101 win over the Hawks.
Morant was coming off three straight performances where he couldn't top the 15-point mark, but he bounced back in a big way while facing one of the best young guards in the league in Trae Young. Morant remains the odds-on favorite to win the Rookie Of The Year Award, and his performances in March have been impressive thus far. The Murray State product has averaged 15.8 points, 6.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game while shooting 66.7 percent from deep during that stretch.
