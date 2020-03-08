Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Struggles from field
Brooks scored 13 points (4-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT) while adding four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Saturday's 118-101 win over the Hawks.
Brooks hasn't topped the 15-point plateau in four straight games, but the most worrying stat is the fact that he is shooting just 33.9 percent from the field and 26.1 percent from three-point range during that four-game stretch. He will try to turn things around Tuesday at home against the Magic.
