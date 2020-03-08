Heat's Kyle Alexander: Still not ready to play
Alexander (knee) is listed as out for the Heat's game Sunday against the Wizards.
The two-way rookie big man has yet to make his NBA debut, as he's been sidelined since early January after suffering a PCL sprain and hyperextended right knee in an appearance with the G League's Sioux Falls Skyforce. He's without a clear timeline to return to action in the G League.
More News
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.