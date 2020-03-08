Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova: Starting in place of Giannis
Ilyasova will start Sunday's game against Phoenix, Zora Stephenson of Fox Sports Wisconsin reports.
The Bucks will be without Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) for the next two games, so Ilyasova will likely be set for a pair of starts in place of the reigning MVP. Ilyasova's rose has decreased of late since the Bucks added Marvin Williams, and he was a DNP-CD in three of the last four games.
More News
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.