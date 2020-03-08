Ilyasova will start Sunday's game against Phoenix, Zora Stephenson of Fox Sports Wisconsin reports.

The Bucks will be without Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) for the next two games, so Ilyasova will likely be set for a pair of starts in place of the reigning MVP. Ilyasova's rose has decreased of late since the Bucks added Marvin Williams, and he was a DNP-CD in three of the last four games.