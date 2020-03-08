Play

Bryant will remain on a minutes limit Sunday against Miami, Fred Katz of The Athletic report.s

The Wizards haven't specified how many minutes Bryant is actually cleared to play, but he's been limited to under 20 minutes in six of seven games since returning from his latest injury. He did, however, see 24 minutes in Friday's win over Atlanta, so it's possible his restriction has been extended a bit.

