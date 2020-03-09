Hawks' John Collins: Off injury report
Collins (thigh) is no longer on the injury report ahead of Monday's game against Charlotte.
The Hawks listed a number of regulars on the report as of Sunday night, but Collins, Jeff Teague, De'Andre Hunter and Kevin Huerter have all been removed. Since the All-Star break, Collins is averaging 24.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.6 blocks.
