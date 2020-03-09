Bulls' Zach LaVine: Ruled out Tuesday
LaVine (quad) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Cavs, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports.
It'll be the fifth straight absence for LaVine, who was initially hoping to get back on the floor Tuesday night. He'll miss at least one more game, however, with his sights now set on a potential return Thursday in Orlando. The Bulls appear poised to start Coby White and Denzel Valentine in the backcourt Tuesday, with Tomas Satoransky shifting to the bench.
