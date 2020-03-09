Play

Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Ruled out Monday

VanVleet (shoulder) will remain out Monday against Utah.

VanVleet is believed to be nearing a return, but this will be his sixth consecutive absence as he continues to deal with a sore left shoulder. Part of the motivation to hold him out may stem from the Raptors' schedule, which gifts them four full days off before Saturday's home matchup against Detroit.

More News
Our Latest Stories