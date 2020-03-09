Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Ruled out Monday
VanVleet (shoulder) will remain out Monday against Utah.
VanVleet is believed to be nearing a return, but this will be his sixth consecutive absence as he continues to deal with a sore left shoulder. Part of the motivation to hold him out may stem from the Raptors' schedule, which gifts them four full days off before Saturday's home matchup against Detroit.
