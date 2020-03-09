Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Added to injury report
Doncic is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Spurs due to a sprained right wrist.
This is the first we've heard of the issue, as Doncic was not included on the initial report earlier Monday. Chances are, it's nothing too serious, but the All-Star's status is obviously one to monitor as Tuesday night's game approaches. Doncic is coming off of a 36-point, 10-rebound, eight-assist game in Sunday's loss to Indiana.
