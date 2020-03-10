Play

Warriors' Draymond Green: Out again Tuesday

Green (knee) will remain sidelined for Tuesday's contest against the Clippers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Green absence will mark his sixth consecutive game missed due to a lingering knee issue. The Warriors have not provided a concrete timetable for his return, so he remains day-to-day following Tuesday's game. His next chance to return will come Thursday against the Nets.

