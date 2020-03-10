Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Out again Wednesday
Bembry (abdomen) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Bembry continues to battle abdominal pain and will miss his 23rd consecutive contest. The 25-year-old's next chance to take the court will be Saturday versus Cleveland, though he remains without an official timeline for his return.
