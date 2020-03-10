76ers' Joel Embiid: Questionable Wednesday
Embiid is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pistons.
Embiid was available to practice, but he is yet to be completely cleared to play. Mike Scott is likely to see another start if the All-Star is not ready to return. In that case, his next chance to return would be on Saturday against the Pacers.
