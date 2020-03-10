Play

Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Officially cleared to play

Doncic (wrist) is available for Tuesday's matchup against the Spurs.

Doncic is dealing with a sprained shooting wrist, but he'll give it a go Tuesday. Over the past four games, he's averaging 27.5 points on 21.5 shots, plus 9.0 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.5 steals in 36.3 minutes.

