Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Officially cleared to play
Doncic (wrist) is available for Tuesday's matchup against the Spurs.
Doncic is dealing with a sprained shooting wrist, but he'll give it a go Tuesday. Over the past four games, he's averaging 27.5 points on 21.5 shots, plus 9.0 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.5 steals in 36.3 minutes.
