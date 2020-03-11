Play

Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Fourth straight double-double

Vucevic had 16 points (5-12 FG, 6-8 FT), 16 boards, three assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes of a 120-115 win against Memphis on Tuesday.

Vucevic notched his fourth straight double-double and ninth in his last 10 games with his solid performance. Vucevic is a monster on the glass but has also been able to contribute in other parts of the box score, even when he's not his most efficient from the field.

More News
Our Latest Stories