Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Fourth straight double-double
Vucevic had 16 points (5-12 FG, 6-8 FT), 16 boards, three assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes of a 120-115 win against Memphis on Tuesday.
Vucevic notched his fourth straight double-double and ninth in his last 10 games with his solid performance. Vucevic is a monster on the glass but has also been able to contribute in other parts of the box score, even when he's not his most efficient from the field.
