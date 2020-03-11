Clippers' JaMychal Green: Double-doubles in blowout
Green amassed 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt), 10 rebounds and two assists in Tuesday's 131-107 victory over the Warriors.
Green was able to deliver his most productive game in quite some time as the Clippers blew out the Warriors. The playing time was all over the place, allowing many of the bench guys to put up strong numbers. Green is an every night part of the rotation but is typically relied upon to do very little on a Clippers team brimming with talent. Outside of deeper formats, Green has basically no lasting value.
