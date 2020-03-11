Warriors' Marquese Chriss: Double-doubles in loss
Chriss ended with 10 points (3-5 FG, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 131-107 loss to the Clippers.
Chriss battled through an apparent knee injury, ending with an empty double-double. He was examined in the locker room but was ultimately able to return to the court. He appeared untroubled but those invested in him should keep an eye on the injury report heading into their game against the Nets on Thursday.
