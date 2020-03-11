Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Fills stat sheet in win
Westbrook produced 27 points (11-17 FG, 5-6 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and four steals in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 117-111 win over the Timberwolves.
Westbrook has scored at least 20 points in every single game since Dec. 7, so he's virtually a lock to produce decent numbers every time he steps on the hardwood. One thing to note is that he's been scoring with a lot more accuracy of late, however, as the star point guard has made 53.4 percent of his field goals in his last six games. That kind of efficiency produces a huge boost if he's scoring at a high volume.
More News
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Comes back with 24 points•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Sitting Saturday, playing Sunday•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Grabs 15 rebounds•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Inefficient in loss•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Big scoring on efficient shooting•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Flirts with triple-double in win•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...