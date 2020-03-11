Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Fills stat sheet in win

Westbrook produced 27 points (11-17 FG, 5-6 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and four steals in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 117-111 win over the Timberwolves.

Westbrook has scored at least 20 points in every single game since Dec. 7, so he's virtually a lock to produce decent numbers every time he steps on the hardwood. One thing to note is that he's been scoring with a lot more accuracy of late, however, as the star point guard has made 53.4 percent of his field goals in his last six games. That kind of efficiency produces a huge boost if he's scoring at a high volume.