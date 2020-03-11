Play

Mavericks' Seth Curry: Ruled out Wednesday

Curry (ankle) will remain out Wednesday against the Nuggets.

Curry will miss a third straight game due to a sprained left ankle, meaning his next chance to take the court won't arrive until Saturday's home matchup against the Suns. The sharpshooter had been playing well before the injury, as he was shooting 58 percent from the field and 57.6 percent from three since the start of February (13 games).

