Wizards' Admiral Schofield: Assigned to G League
Schofield was assigned to the G League on Wednesday.
Schofield played one minute during Tuesday's win over the Knicks, but he's largely been an afterthought in coach Scott Brooks' rotation this season. In the G League, he's averaging 16.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 30.9 minutes.
