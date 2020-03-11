Raptors' Stanley Johnson: Assigned to G League

Johnson was assigned to the G League on Wednesday, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Despite a year full of injuries for the Raptors, Johnson can't find consistent run. As a result, the organization will opt to again send him to the G League to see the court. He's played two games with the 905, averaging 25.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.5 steals in 33.7 minutes.