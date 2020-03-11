Jazz's Nigel Williams-Goss: Remains out
Williams-Goss (quadriceps) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
Williams-Goss has been dealing with the bruised left quad since shortly after the All-Star break, and the Jazz have yet to provide a clear timeline on his return. The rookie point guard hasn't been featured in the rotation at any point this season, so his situation isn't really one to monitor for fantasy purposes.
