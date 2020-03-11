Pistons' Bruce Brown: Won't play Wednesday
Brown (ankle) was ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Sixers, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Brown was considered questionable with a right ankle sprain but won't be available Wednesday. Jordan McRae and Khyri Thomas could see increased run in his absence.
