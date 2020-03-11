Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Rejoins starting five
Kleber is starting Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Mike Peasley of the Dallas Mavericks Radio Network reports.
The 28-year-old returned to the bench Tuesday after starting the previous four games, but he'll move back into the starting lineup Wednesday with Kristaps Porzingis (rest) and Dorian Finney-Smith (hip) sitting out. Kleber is averaging 9.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.7 blocks in 30.6 minutes across his 20 starts this season.
More News
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Back to bench Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Blocks five shots in spot start•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Double-double plus three swats•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Enters starting five•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Scores eight points Friday•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Season-high five blocks in loss•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.