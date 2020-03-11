Kleber is starting Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Mike Peasley of the Dallas Mavericks Radio Network reports.

The 28-year-old returned to the bench Tuesday after starting the previous four games, but he'll move back into the starting lineup Wednesday with Kristaps Porzingis (rest) and Dorian Finney-Smith (hip) sitting out. Kleber is averaging 9.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.7 blocks in 30.6 minutes across his 20 starts this season.