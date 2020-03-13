Cacok logged 20 points (8-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds and a steal during Wednesday's G League win over Austin.

The 23-year-old piled on 10 points in the second quarter alone as he notched his 27th double-double of the season. Cacok has put up solid numbers this year, averaging 19.4 points and 11.9 rebounds per game. It is unclear when he and the Lakers will return to action as the G League season has been suspended indefinitely due to coronavirus precautions.