Mitchell scored 17 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding four assists, one rebound, one steal, and one block in 22 minutes during Thursday's 101-88 loss against the Suns.

Mitchell looked impressive as a scoring threat and didn't show any kind of rust despite the fact this was his first game in more than four months. The star shooting guard should be the Jazz's main scoring weapon during both the final matches of the regular season and the playoff run. He was averaging a career-best 24.2 points per game when play got suspended back in March.