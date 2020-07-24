Ayton registered 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt), eight boards, and two assists in 21 minutes during Thursday's 101-88 win over the Jazz.

Ayton was dealing with an ankle issue when play got suspended back in March, but he is expected to be fully healthy when play resumes in the coming days. Judging by his performance in this scrimmage, he should be more than ready to play a prominent role on both ends of the court for a Phoenix team that still has an outside chance of earning the eighth seed in the Western Conference.