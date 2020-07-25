Davis (eye) is considered day-to-day, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.
Davis was poked in the eye during Saturday's scrimmage and didn't return. It's possible he doesn't play Monday against the Wizards, but we could learn more Sunday.
More News
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Poked in eye, won't return•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Playing first half of scrimmage•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Says he's '100 percent' healthy•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Probable Thursday vs. Houston•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Ready to go Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Probable again Tuesday•