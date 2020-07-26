Embiid (calf) will not play in Sunday's scrimmage against the Thunder, Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com reports.

After experiencing discomfort in his right calf during Friday's game against the Grizzlies, Embiid will be forced to miss Sunday's scrimmage against the Thunder. While the injury is disheartening, the big man is only considered day to day and will be re-evaluated Monday. Embiid will still have an opportunity to participate in the 76ers' final scrimmage game on Tuesday against the Mavericks before the team plays in its first seeding game on Saturday against the Pacers.